Basra Oil Company signs MoU with Iran
2023/02/14 | 06:26 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.

The National Iranian South Oil Company (NISOC) has signed a memorandum of cooperation with Basra Oil Company (BOC).

Alireza Daneshi, NISOC CEO, said: "This document paves the way for enhancing cooperation between Iran and Iraq in the field of oil and it is a good opportunity to strengthen the relationship between the […]

