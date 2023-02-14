2023/02/14 | 06:26 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By Bilal Wahab for the Washington Institute for Near East Policy.Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.Tipping Point of the Iraq-KRG Energy Dispute Baghdad's legal wins won't mean much if it mishandles the political end, angers Turkey, and further damages the […]

