Trump eyes more Iran sanctions; military action still on table

2019/06/22 | 20:20
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- US President Donald Trump said Saturday he will impose

additional sanctions on Iran in an effort to prevent Tehran from obtaining

nuclear weapons, adding that military action was still a possibility.Trump, who was speaking to reporters at the White House,

made his comments after recently calling off military action against Iran to

retaliate for the downing of a US military drone.“We are putting additional sanctions on Iran,” Trump said.

“In some cases we are going slowly, but in other cases we are moving rapidly.”The president said military action “is always on the table”

against Iran.But Trump also indicated he was open to reversing the

escalation, adding he was willing to quickly reach a deal with Iran that he

said would bolster the country’s flagging economy.“We will call it ‘Let’s make Iran great again.’”Trump spoke to reporters as he prepared to depart Washington

for the presidential retreat Camp David, where he said he would be deliberating

on Iran.



