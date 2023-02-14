CBI sells +$94 million in forex on Tuesday

2023/02/14 | 13:10 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $94 million in foreign currency (forex) today, Tuesday.
Shafaq News Agency correspondent said the CBI foreign currency sales in today's auction amounted to $94,950,560.
The credit transactions were made at an average of 1,305 dinars to one dollar, while foreign remittances and cash transactions were made at a rate of 1,310 dinars to one dollar.
Our correspondent explained that 13 banks and 176 exchange companies cashed out $41,200,000.
The remaining $53,750,560 went to fund assets abroad through credit and non-cash transactions, with 16 banks meeting those requests.
