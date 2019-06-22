Home › Baghdad Post › British minister to visit Iran on Sunday for talks on tensions

British minister to visit Iran on Sunday for talks on tensions

2019/06/22 | 20:20



(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Britain’s Middle East minister Andrew Murrison will visitIran on Sunday for “frank and constructive” talks, the Foreign Office said,amid escalating tension between Tehran and Washington after the downing of anunmanned US drone.US President Donald Trump said on Friday he aborted amilitary strike to retaliate for the drone incident because it could havekilled 150 people, and signaled he was open to talks with Tehran.Iran responded on Saturday by saying it would respond firmlyto any threat against it, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported.“At this time of increased regional tensions and at acrucial period for the future of the nuclear deal, this visit is an opportunityfor further open, frank and constructive engagement with the government ofIran,” the Foreign Office said in a statement.Murrison, a junior minister in the Foreign Office, will callfor urgent de-escalation in the region and raise concerns about “Iran’sregional conduct and its threat to cease complying with the nuclear deal towhich the UK remains fully committed,” the statement said.Britain is one of six foreign signatories to the 2015 dealwith Iran in which the mullah regime agreed to suspend its nuclear program inreturn for a lifting of economic sanctions.But Trump pulled the United States out of that deal andreimposed sanctions on Tehran. The three European signatories, which alsoinclude Germany and France, have been trying along with Russia and China tosalvage the deal.Iran has said it will not give the European powers more timebeyond July 8 to save the nuclear deal. It has said it is ready to go throughwith a threat to enrich uranium to a higher level if Europe cannot shieldTehran from the US sanctions.