Palestinians reject Kushner 'economy first' approach to Mideast peace

2019/06/22 | 21:30
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Palestinian officials on Saturday dismissed proposals

unveiled by President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner for big money

projects to form the first economic portion of the Trump administration’s

long-awaited Middle East peace plan.Senior Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) official

Hanan Ashrawi said Kushner’s plans were “all abstract promises” and said only a

political solution would solve the conflict.Hamas, the Islamist militant group that controls Gaza, was

more blunt, saying: “Palestine isn’t for sale”.The Trump administration’s $50 billion Middle East economic

plan calls for creation of a global investment fund to lift the Palestinian and

neighboring Arab state economies, according to US officials and documents

reviewed by Reuters.One proposal is for the construction of a $5 billion

transportation corridor to connect the West Bank and Gaza.The “peace to prosperity” plan is set to be presented at an

international conference in Bahrain next week by Kushner, who told Reuters that

Palestinian leaders should consider the initiative.“This is going to be the ‘Opportunity of the Century’ if

they have the courage to pursue it,” he said.However Ashrawi, a veteran Palestinian negotiator and member

of the executive committee of the PLO, said only a political solution that

ended Israel’s occupation of the Palestinian Territories would solve the

conflict.Speaking to Reuters by phone from the West Bank city of

Ramallah, she said: “If they really care about the Palestinian economy they

should start by lifting the siege of Gaza, stopping Israel stealing our money

and our resources and our land and opening up our territorial waters, our air

space and our borders so we can freely export and import.”She said the Trump administration’s stance was an “entirely

wrong approach”, adding: “They can end the occupation, which is the most basic

requirement for prosperity. There can be no prosperity under occupation.”No Palestinian officials belonging to Palestinian President

Mahmoud Abbas’ PLO and Palestinian Authority will attend the conference in

Bahrain. The White House said it decided against inviting the Israeli

government because the PA would not be there.Several Gulf Arab states, including Saudi Arabia, will

participate in the June 25-26 US-led gathering in Manama. Their presence, some

US officials say privately, appears intended in part to curry favor with Trump

as he takes a hard line against Iran, those countries’ regional arch-foe.The economic revival plan would take place only if a

political solution to the region’s long-running problems is reached.More than half of the $50 billion would be spent in the

economically troubled Palestinian territories over 10 years while the rest

would be split between Egypt, Lebanon and Jordan. Some of the projects would be

in Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula, where investments could benefit Palestinians living

in adjacent Gaza, a crowded and impoverished coastal enclave.In Gaza, Hamas official Ismail Rudwan also rejected

Kushner’s proposals.The armed Islamist group is the main internal rival to

Abbas, whose power base is in the West Bank. But both are in rare agreement

over the Trump administration.“We reject the ‘deal of the century’ and all its dimensions,

the economic, the political and the security dimensions,” Rudwan told Reuters.“The issue of our Palestinian people is a nationalistic

issue, it is the issue of a people who are seeking to be free from occupation.

Palestine isn’t for sale, and it is not an issue for bargaining. Palestine is a

sacred land and there is no option for the occupation except to leave,” he

said.



