Jordan delegation to Bahrain conference to be led by deputy finmin

2019/06/22 | 22:05



Jordan said on Saturday it will send a deputy finance minister to attend the US-sponsored Bahrain conference on the Middle East peace plan that will convene on Tuesday.



In a statement carried by the state news agency, the foreign ministry said it will deliver a message there that no economic solutions can replace a political solution to end Israel's occupation of the West Bank and the setting up of a Palestinian state.











