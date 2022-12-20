What religions are practiced in Iraq?

2023/02/15 | 12:08 - Source: Iraq News

Islam is the majority religion in Iraq, with over 95% of the population identifying as Muslim.



The country has a rich history of Islamic practices and beliefs, and it is home to two main branches of Islam – Sunni and Shia.



However, the majority of the population is made up of Shia Muslims.

Shia Islam has its roots in Iraq, and the city of Najaf is considered one of the holiest cities for Shia Muslims, attracting millions of pilgrims every year.



Sunni Islam is also widely practiced in Iraq, particularly in the western and northern regions of the country, with the city of Mosul being one of the main centers of Sunni Islam.

Christianity

Christianity is the second largest religion in Iraq, with an estimated 2% of the population identifying as Christian.



The Christian community in Iraq is diverse and includes many different sects, including Chaldeans, Assyrians, Syriac Catholic and Syriac Orthodox Christians.



The majority of Christians in Iraq are concentrated in the northern regions of the country, particularly in the city of Mosul and the Nineveh plains.



The basic beliefs of Christianity include the belief in the trinity, the importance of the Bible as the central text of the religion, and the belief in the divinity of Jesus Christ.

Yazidism

Yazidism is an important religion in Iraq, with an estimated 1% of the population identifying as Yazidi.



Yazidism is primarily practiced in the northern regions of the country, particularly in the city of Sinjar.



The basic beliefs of Yazidism include the belief in one God and the belief in the divine figure of Melek Taus as the central figure of the religion.

Mandaeism

The Mandeans are a small but historically significant religious community in Iraq, with an estimated 0.2% of the population identifying as Mandean.



The Mandeans are primarily concentrated in the southern regions of the country and the city of Baghdad.



The basic beliefs of the Mandeans include the belief in one God, the importance of the sacred text of the Mandeans (the Ginza Rba), and the belief in the divinity of John the Baptist as the central figure of the religion.

Mandeans (Sabeans)#aramaic1/3They have lived for over 2,000 years in southern Iraq and Iran, alongside the rivers that play such an important role in their religious life.



It’s estimated there are between 60,000 to 70,000 Mandaeans worldwide.



Australia is home to 10,000,around pic.twitter.com/JPY0oms5xW

— Athro ܐܬܪܐ (@athro14) December 20, 2022

Yarsanism

Yarsanism is another religion that can be found in Iraq.



It is primarily practiced in the western and central regions of the country.



Yarsanis, or Ahlul Haq, are also a monotheistic religion, and most of its followers are Kurds.



The holy text of the Yarsani religion is the Kalâm-e Saranjâm, a collection of teachings by Sultan Sahak.