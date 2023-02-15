KDP: we a ready to hold a second meeting, PUK is not

2023/02/15 | 12:32 - Source: Shafaq News



On October 9, 2022, the parliament of Iraq's semi-autonomous northern Kurdistan region voted to extend its term by a year, postponing polls against a backdrop of a wider national political paralysis.



The delay is the result of disputes between the KDP and PUK over the delineation of electoral constituencies.



Some attribute the intra-regional dispute to a broader power struggle beyond the region's borders.



"We want to resume the parliament meetings to agree on an amendment to the election law and activate the region's higher commission for election and Referendum," Blind Esmail, the head of the KDP's 2nd branch in Erbil, told reporters today.



"We held a meeting with the PUK last month.



However, they are not ready to attend another meeting at the moment," he added.



