Tourists spend 250-400 dollars in the Kurdistan region: official

2023/02/15 | 14:10 - Source: Shafaq News



"Last year, six million tourists visited the Kurdistan region; only 15% came from outside Iraq," Jalal said, "the tourism companies' income increased by 10%." Jalal said that tourists spent an average of 250 to 400 dollars during their stay in the Kurdistan region last year.

Shafaq News/ An average tourist spends 250 to 400 dollars in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, the head of the tourism commission, Amal Jalal, said on Wednesday.

Jalal's remarks came in a press conference following an expanded meeting in Erbil with tourism companies from inside and outside the Kurdistan region.

More than 200 Iranian companies took part in the meeting.

"Last year, six million tourists visited the Kurdistan region; only 15% came from outside Iraq," Jalal said, "the tourism companies' income increased by 10%."

Jalal said that tourists spent an average of 250 to 400 dollars during their stay in the Kurdistan region last year.

