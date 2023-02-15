Lawmaker withdraws from the largest Sunni bloc in the Iraqi parliament

2023/02/15 | 15:52 - Source: Shafaq News



I will carry the suffering of my people with utmost dignity," he concluded. (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ Lawmaker Mohammad Qutayba al-Bayati on Wednesday announced his withdrawal from al-Siyada bloc, a merger of the largest Sunni blocs in the Iraqi parliament headed by Khamis al-Khanjar."I announce my withdrawal from al-Siyada bloc," he said in an official statement, "I will be working independently to prove my credibility in what I say, promise, and do to serve my people in Iraq in general, and Diyala in particular." Al-Bayati said that his withdrawal follows a series of warnings against "neglecting the suffering of our people, ignoring the services they need, and all the lies and false promises." "I decided to withdraw from al-Siyada bloc, effective immediately.I will carry the suffering of my people with utmost dignity," he concluded.

