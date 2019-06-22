عربي | كوردى


President of Supreme Council of the Judiciary in Saudi Arabia
2019/06/22 | 23:35
President of the Supreme Council of the Judiciary Faeq Zidan arrived in Saudi Arabia with high ranked delegation on Saturday in response to an official invitation.



Saudi President of the Supreme Council of the Judiciary and the Minister of Justice Waleed bin Muhammed received the delegation along with the ambassador of Iraq to Saudi Arabia.









