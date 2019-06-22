MOFA: France Participation in reconstructing Iraq is important

2019/06/22 | 23:35
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
INA – BAGHDAD
Minister of Foreign Affairs Muhammed Ali al-Hakeem received a phone call from his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian on Saturday.
Both have discussed the mutual relations and the means to enhance it for the interests of the two countries.
Al-Hakeem expressed that Iraq looks forward for Iraqi-French cooperation and partnership.
“France participation in reconstructing Iraq is important through French investment companies,” he said.
