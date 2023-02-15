6.1 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Central Philippines


2023/02/15 | 23:54 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the USGS said that a 6.1 magnitude earthquake hit Masbate Island, central Philippines, theThe quake struck after 2:00 a.m.

local time (1800GMT).The earthquake's epicenter was 11 kilometers away from the nearest village.No immediate reports of damages or casualties were recorded, and no tsunami warning was issued.The quake came a week after the devastating tremor that hit Turkiye and Syria, killing more than 40,000.

