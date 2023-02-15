A Passionate Blend Of Unique Pop And Emotion-Spun Rock – You4c Makes His Moves With New Record ‘Facts2”

2023/02/16 | 01:18 - Source: Iraq News

You4c

A talented, all-around artist, You4c hopes to amaze all audiences with his unique, breath-taking, and experimental musical allure

MACUNGIE, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A stirring force in the world of Pop and Rock, You4c is ready to take the world by storm with the release of his new album “Facts 2” on February 5th, 2023.



With a unique approach to music, You4c combines a blend of pop rock, and mixed genres to create a sound like no other.Drawing inspiration from the artists that have come before them, as well as today’s game changers, You4c’s music speaks directly from the heart and captures the essence of his soul.



As a solo artist, he is not limited to any specific genre and instead allows his intuition to guide his bold, refreshing, and characteristic creative process.‘Facts 2’ marks its release against the backdrop of the artist’s live performances spanning the east coast in 2023.



With diverse singles such as, ‘SOCK HOP,’ ‘CELEBRATE,’ ‘GOD,’ ‘ENVY,’ and ‘ON MY OWN,’ the seasoned singer-songwriter hopes to showcase his brilliance with the rest of the world.“I’m unique because I listen to intuition and speak from the heart.



No one could describe how I feel the exact same way!” says the artist regarding the ways his individuality sculpts his work.A prolific solo artist with a plan, You4c continues to mesmerize audiences with music that is not genre specific and which beckons audiences to explore his distinctive musical appeal.



Motivated by his work and by the impact that music can have in the lives of many, You4c is working on the pathways that are inspired by his Christian belief systems.



Most crucially, the artist remains a strong proponent of the idea that life is truly what you make it out to be.With a goal to make a return on his investment and see his sales, impacts, as well as his magical presence grow, You4c is poised for success as a promising new agent in the genre.Purchase, stream, and listen to You4c’s new music on his official music streaming platforms and follow the artist on social media to keep up with his journey.



For interviews, reviews, and/or collaborations, you can reach out to the artist through his email.###ABOUTBased in Allentown, Pennsylvania, You4c (born as Joshua Lynn Meadows) is a seasoned singer, songwriter, and artist who has created quite the buzz.



With his original musical style and thematic portrayals that follow a well-defined direction, You4c continues to impress audiences.



Having mastered the craft through a series of imaginative and visceral performances on stage for nearly a decade, the artist has been making music professionally for the past 6 months.He hopes to make music with like-minded creatives who continue to inspire him and propel him toward finding his own rhythm.



Confident about his place in the larger scheme of things, You4c is all set for success.LINKSFacebook:

: https://www.instagram.com/you4cofficialartist/Twitter: https://twitter.com/YOU4COFFICIALYouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCs1wBu7ErU9ekl3AQRUNu2ASpotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/0sf7S215pJgGPbLRThTuwISoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/you4cLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/feed/

Joshua MeadowsYou4c+1 4842256663jmoneymeadows100@gmail.com

SOCK HOP

You just read:

News Provided By

February 15, 2023, 17:00 GMT

Share This Article

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency.



We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.



As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention.



Your help is welcome.



EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world.



Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Submit your press release

?