"Favorable Environment" for Japanese Investments in Iraqi Kurdistan

2023/02/16

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- President Nechirvan Barzani welcomes new Japanese Ambassador President Nechirvan Barzani received the incoming Japanese Ambassador to Iraq, Mr.Futoshi Matsumoto, in Erbil on Wednesday.The meeting focused on the relations of Iraq and the Kurdistan Region with Japan, and ways to further strengthen bilateral ties.President Nechirvan Barzani congratulated Ambassador Futoshi on assuming the office […]

