Dramatic 1-1 draw sees Hawler crowned Kurdistan Youth Premier League champions

2019/06/23 | 01:35
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
");
}
}
switch (data.model) {
case "visited":
var registerdate = $('#registerdate');
registerdate.append(data.msg1);
if (data.msg1.indexOf("KK") "));
}
}
});
});
Share share
Hawler were crowned champions of the 2018/19 Kurdistan Youth Premier League with a dramatic 1-1 draw against Newroz on June 22, 2019. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Youth Premier League came to a dramatic end on Saturday as Hawler Football Club were crowned champions for the third time in its history.
Hawler, who came into the match only needing a point to secure their position at the top of the Kurdistan youth league table, started strongly and had a few early chances to take the lead but could not find the opener.
Newroz soaked the pressure and eventually left their mark on the match when Yousif Mohammed put his team 1-0 up from a free kick which Hawler’s goalkeeper fumbled between his legs and into the net.
In the second half, Hawler were the dominant side but still could not find the equalizer.
However, Mohammed Hawar drew his team level with a goal in the last minutes of the match to crown his team champions.
A 1-1 draw against Newroz Football Club was enough to confirm Hawler’s status as outright champions of the 2018/19 Kurdistan Youth Premier League with 26 points as they lifted the coveted trophy for the third time.
Speaking to Kurdistan 24 after the match, goalscorer Hawar said the team was delighted that they finished the season as champions.
“We had made a promise to the fans and our supporters at the start of the season that we would deliver a trophy, and we are happy to have kept that promise,” he said.
Newroz, meanwhile, finished the season as joint runner-up with 24 points.
(Additional reporting by Derbaz Ahmed)
?
");
}
}
switch (data.model) {
case "visited":
var registerdate = $('#registerdate');
registerdate.append(data.msg1);
if (data.msg1.indexOf("KK") "));
}
}
});
});
Share share
Hawler were crowned champions of the 2018/19 Kurdistan Youth Premier League with a dramatic 1-1 draw against Newroz on June 22, 2019. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Youth Premier League came to a dramatic end on Saturday as Hawler Football Club were crowned champions for the third time in its history.
Hawler, who came into the match only needing a point to secure their position at the top of the Kurdistan youth league table, started strongly and had a few early chances to take the lead but could not find the opener.
Newroz soaked the pressure and eventually left their mark on the match when Yousif Mohammed put his team 1-0 up from a free kick which Hawler’s goalkeeper fumbled between his legs and into the net.
In the second half, Hawler were the dominant side but still could not find the equalizer.
However, Mohammed Hawar drew his team level with a goal in the last minutes of the match to crown his team champions.
A 1-1 draw against Newroz Football Club was enough to confirm Hawler’s status as outright champions of the 2018/19 Kurdistan Youth Premier League with 26 points as they lifted the coveted trophy for the third time.
Speaking to Kurdistan 24 after the match, goalscorer Hawar said the team was delighted that they finished the season as champions.
“We had made a promise to the fans and our supporters at the start of the season that we would deliver a trophy, and we are happy to have kept that promise,” he said.
Newroz, meanwhile, finished the season as joint runner-up with 24 points.
(Additional reporting by Derbaz Ahmed)