Al-Sudani sponsors a deal between GE and Iraq's ministry of electricity

2023/02/16 | 13:58 - Source: Shafaq News (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ Under the auspices of Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani, Iraq's ministry of electricity on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the US General Electric (GE) company on developing the energy sector in the country.A statement by al-Sudani's bureau said that the deal includes agreements on boosting power production, transportation, maintenance, staff training, and reducing Carbon emissions.Prime Minister al-Sudani said his government backs the electricity ministry in its efforts to address the power crisis and alleviate the suffering of the citizens."According to the deal, the US company signed a five-year contract to maintain the power plants it installed, increase their capacity, and install new plants in the future," the statement said.The MoU also includes conducting studies on using the associated gas, building two secondary plants, a surveillance center to monitor the power plants' performance, and establishing a facility to train the staff.

