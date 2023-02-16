Mortar shell lands near al-Taji military camp

2023/02/16 | 21:40 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News / A mortar shell landed near al-Taji military camp north of Baghdad, a security source reported.
The source told Shafaq News agency that the shell landed near a security point of the Iraqi army, and no casualties were reported.
The security forces have been deployed to locate the area where the shell was launched from, according to the source.
