Mortar shell lands near al-Taji military camp

2023/02/16 | 21:40 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / A mortar shell landed near al-Taji military camp north of Baghdad, a security source reported.The source told Shafaq News agency that the shell landed near a security point of the Iraqi army, and no casualties were reported.The security forces have been deployed to locate the area where the shell was launched from, according to the source.