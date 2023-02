Al-Sudani meets with theInternational Criminal Court Prosecutor

2023/02/16 | 22:50 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / Iraq's Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, met with the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, Karim Ahmed Khan, in Munich.A statement by al-Sudani's office said that the meeting discussed UNITAD's efforts to investigate ISIS's crimes against the Iraqi people, holding the responsible accountable, and achieving justice for the victims.Iraq's Prime Mohammed Shia al-Sudani arrived in Munich to attend the Munich security council, heading a government delegation, a statement by al-Sudani's office said.The President of the Kurdistan region of Iraq, Nechirvan Barzani, will attend the annual Munich Security Conference this month, a source revealed on Sunday.The 59th edition of the security conference, which draws leaders from around the world, will be held February 17-19.