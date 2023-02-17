S&P Maintains Iraq's Credit Rating

2023/02/17 | 05:44 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Iraq maintains its credit rating at -B/B with a stable outlook, and an emphasis on financial and economic stability, according to a report from Standard & Poor's.The Ministry of Finance says the new classification was a reflection of the policy of continuous economic and financial reforms pursued by the Ministry, in […]

