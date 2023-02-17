Fourier Intelligence Signs MoU with Bond University

2023/02/17 | 07:28 - Source: Iraq News

The MOU signing between Fourier Intelligence and Bond University was completed through a virtual ceremony.

Fourier Intelligence and Bond University embark on their journey to showcasing advancing technologies in medical robotics through significant steps.

We're taking another step forward in bringing more partners and collaborators to journey with us from the clinical research and technology development front through partnership.”

— Zen Koh, Co-Founder & Global CEO

GOLD COAST, AUSTRALIA, February 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fourier Intelligence, a leading provider of rehabilitation solutions, and Bond University, Australia’s leading independent, not-for-profit university, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), marking the commencement of a significant partnership to optimise further and develop the implementation, integration, and adoption of rehabilitation technology.Both parties are in consensus towards strengthening, promoting and developing academic, cultural, and research cooperation.Fourier Intelligence's Co-Founder and Global CEO, Zen Koh; Dr Chen-Onn Leong, Manager of Scientific Research; Taya Hamilton, Clinical Consultant, commemorated this momentous occasion through a virtual ceremony alongside representatives from Bond University; Professor Wayne Hing, Head of Physiotherapy, Assistant Professor Philip Abery and Assistant Professor Elisa Canetti from Bond's Faculty of Health Sciences & Medicine; and Andrew Pearce, Managing Director of AIMedical.The collaboration between both parties hopes to bring advancements in rehabilitation technology to individuals across all stages of rehabilitation, ensuring access to the care and technology they need.



The emergence of a new gait lab and upcoming research project exploring the integration of exoskeleton technology into the home and community settings at Bond University brings this possibility a step closer.Zen Koh shared the importance and significance of this collaboration with Bond University, adding that ensuring continual growth, sustenance, and innovation is crucial.



"We're taking another step forward in bringing more partners and collaborators to journey with us from the clinical research and technology development front through partnership and bring us much closer to achieving our dreams of making the industry more consolidated and standardised, benefiting both our clinicians and patients."Professor Hing adds, "We're excited for the growth opportunities based around the concept of rehabilitation returning to the community and being able to utilise medical robotics at home.



Bond University's new gait lab will allow laboratory-based research in our facilities.



It ideally strategically transforms our approach from the lab into the homes and communities."

Sarah LimFourier Intelligence+65 6911 6651sarah.lim@fftai.comVisit us on social media:FacebookLinkedInInstagram

You just read:

News Provided By

February 17, 2023, 00:00 GMT

Share This Article

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency.



We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.



As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention.



Your help is welcome.



EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world.



Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Submit your press release