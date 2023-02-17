Iraq, Armenia's PMs agree to prop up ties on three fronts

2023/02/17 | 18:22 - Source: Shafaq News



According to a readout issued by his bureau, al-Sudani discussed with his counterpart the bilateral ties between Iraq and Armenia and agreed to activate the joint committees of tourism, industry, and energy.



Prime Minister al-Sudani expressed his country's willingness to expand its ties with all friendly states in the region and the world in a bid to overcome joint challenges and achieve regional security and stability (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani and his Armenian counterpart, Nikol Pashinyan, convened a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the 59th Munich Security Conference on Thursday.Yesterday, the two premiers joined politicians, military officers, and diplomats who gathered from around the world in the Bavarian city of Munich to tackle issues relevant to international security, energy, and food prices.According to a readout issued by his bureau, al-Sudani discussed with his counterpart the bilateral ties between Iraq and Armenia and agreed to activate the joint committees of tourism, industry, and energy.Prime Minister al-Sudani expressed his country's willingness to expand its ties with all friendly states in the region and the world in a bid to overcome joint challenges and achieve regional security and stability

Sponsored Links