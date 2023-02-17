Harpist Christina Tourin Reflects the Colors of the Earth and Sky on Geodepédie - Hidden Light

2023/02/17 | 19:18 - Source: Iraq News

A journey of peace and wonder, in the boundless immensity of the earth and sky.



Geodepedie - Hidden Light is a new album by Christina Tourin, out now.

Christina Tourin performed for 17 years for the Von Trapp Family at their Austrian Chalet Lodge in Vermont.

Inspiration! For 5,000 years the Callenish Standing Stones have been in Scotland, music is forever!

A Sparkling, Magically Melodic New Album from The Powerful, Thought Provoking and World-Renowned Harpist and Composer Christina Tourin.

May we open ourselves to let light shine forth as in the beautiful geode!”

— Christina Tourin

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, February 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For Christina Tourin, Geodepédie - Hidden Light, is more than simply the perfect title for the influential, world renowned harpist/composer’s sparkling, magically lyrical new age album – her first since 2010’s Iona Inspirations, which capped a prolific and prodigious 20 years of composing and recording.“With a twist on Erik Satie's Gymnopedie,” Tourin says, “I present Geodepédie! May we open ourselves to let light shine forth as with a beautiful geode!” The new album is a journey of peace and wonder, reflecting the boundless immensity of the earth and sky.



The album releases worldwide today; listen on Spotify now at https://open.spotify.com/album/17eBvbTGbbl4Zk5TgHuv3d?si=mgCMZv-kRd6cNZag1_MWAgThe opening notes of Tourin’s self-produced album establish a warm sense of joy for life, ushering the listener into an uplifted state of being.



Her music is based on the distinct sounds of the harp, sometimes accompanied by vocals, other times with minimal percussion, or just a hint of synthesizer.



The musicians on the album include Christina Tourin (harp), Peter Sprague (guitar/synth), David Eastoe (synth), Suzanne Doucet (synth), Buvana Gerlach (vocals), Lies Joosten (Harp, Track 1).With each track, Tourin strives for a sound that can transform lives, emotionally and spiritually.



Listeners may imagine the shining inside of a newly-opened geode, while also picturing a crystalline night sky filled with glittering stars, planets and galaxies.



The music, she says, creates a place to find the center of one’s being, allowing each listener to let go of tension and rise into the cumulus of their own imagination.Healing with sound, performing, composing, teaching, and writing books round out Tourin’s full life.



She is a Therapeutic Musician (TMus) and Music Therapist (MT), and one of the foremost leading educators of the harp, whose International Harp Therapy Program currently has training centers and Therapeutic Harp Practitioners from 32 countries serving on five continents.Tourin's mission is bringing together all those who use music, sound and the arts for healing, enrichment and well-being.



Living a life “as above so below,” she experiences the magnificent and transcendent in small but significant ways.



As she says, “Expressing through music is not what I do, it’s who I am.”The album was produced by Christina Tourin for her own Emerald Harp Productions, LLC, and recorded at SpragueLand Studios, Encinitas, CA; sound engineer was Peter Sprague.



Cover design by Jaime Tourin, with liner notes by Jonathan Widran.



Suzanne Doucet served as Creative Consultant.



Physical CD distribution is being handled by CPI Distribution, and by New Leaf Distributing for specialty and gift stores.See Christina perform live at a new album release concert in Phoenix, AZ.



This will be a special duo performance with Ludwig Conistabile, a musician and Harp Therapist from Italy.



Event details are as follows:What: A Journey Into The Starry Skies - As Above So Below: World Renowned Harpist Christina Tourin debuts her new album "Geodepedie-Hidden Light"When: Saturday, March 4, 7:30pmWhere: Phoenix Harp Center, 2700 N.



Central Ave., Phoenix, Arizona 85004 (https://phoenixharpcenter.com/)How: For details about joining online or in person, contact Jocelyn Obermeyer at 602.565.0522 or on Facebook messenger for more information.TRACKS01 Geodepédie Hidden Light (4:50)02 Music Is Love (2:10)03 Passacaglia - Handel's Healing Harp (5:00)04 Brigid's Green Mantle (3:02)05 Land O' The Leal (3:20)06 Early One Morning (2:01)07 Walk Through The Sunflowers (2:54)08 Reminisce (3:57)09 Sommarpsalm (1:37)10 Icelandic Northern Lights (6:57)11 Grieg's Morning Mood (1:46)12 Largo - Vivaldi's Vision (3:38)13 Arigatou, I For You (3:23)14 Amethyst Of Avalon (3:28)15 As Above So Below (8:39)16 Colors Of The Season (2:56)Buy/Stream Christina TourinGEODEPEDIE - HIDDEN LIGHT: https://christinatourin.hearnow.com/Spotify: https://www.youtube.com/user/CTourinAmazon CD Link: https://a.co/d/7SJmYRrWEBSITE https://www.playharp.com/christinatourin/INSTAGRAM http://instagram.com/christinatourinYOUTUBE https://youtube.com/@ctourinFACEBOOK

more information on Christina Tourin Geodepédie - Hidden Light, please contact Beth Hilton, BethHilton (at) theBCompany (dot) comAbout Christina Tourin:As a Therapeutic Musician and Music Therapist, one of her main focuses is Convergence – finding facets of interest in spiritual enlightenment and in pursuit of mending body and spirit.



Trained in performance both at the Mozarteum in Salzburg, Austria and at McGill University in Montreal, Christina’s fascinating musical life has taken her around the world from Japan to Ireland, where she’s brought the National Instrument of the harp to blind children; she also served as a trained music therapist at the Blind Institute of San Diego.



In addition, she performed for 17 years for the Von Trapp Family at their Austrian Chalet Lodge in Vermont, and has accompanied chorales, performed with symphonies and been part of ensembles in off Broadway theaters.

Beth HiltonThe B Company+1 310-560-8390bethhilton@thebcompany.comVisit us on social media:FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTubeOther

Spreading the universal language that Music IS Love!

You just read:

News Provided By

February 17, 2023, 08:15 GMT

Share This Article

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency.



We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.



As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention.



Your help is welcome.



EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world.



Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Submit your press release

?