2023/02/18 | 06:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Combatting Transboundary Sand and Dust Storms in Southern Iraq and Kuwait UN-Habitat with partners has embarked on a new project on improving cities' resilience against the impact of sand and dust storms.The project kick-off was celebrated in form of a workshop with over 50 participants, co-hosted by the Governorate of Basra and the Kuwait […]

read more Combatting Sand Storms in Southern Iraq and Kuwait first appeared on Iraq Business News.