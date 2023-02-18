2023/02/18 | 06:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Datareportal has issued a report on digital trends and behaviours in Iraq.Among the key finding are: There were 33.72 million internet users in Iraq at the start of 2023, when internet penetration stood at 74.9 percent.Iraq was home to 25.53 million social media users in January 2023, equating to 56.7 […]

read more New Report on Digital Trends in Iraq first appeared on Iraq Business News.