Al-Siyada is on the verge of collapse: MP Haibat al-Halboosi

2023/02/18 | 11:52 - Source: Shafaq News



The eminent divorce is widely viewed as a warm up for the upcoming -early parliamentary or provincial- election that might need new allies or deals. (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ Al-Siyada (Sovereignty), Iraq's largest Sunni parliamentary bloc, is on the verge of collapse, lawmaker Haibat al-Halboosi announced on Saturday.In a statement he issued earlier today, al-Halboosi said that the Takaddom (Progress) party agreed to join hands with political partners to "maintain unity and the national constants that commensurate with the demands of our people in the liberated governorates."The member of the Takaddom party accused "most" of his allies of "prioritizing [their] personal interests, deviation from political agreements, and split the alliance in the parliament and the governorates we represent."Raad al-Dahlaki's withdrawal and Laith al-Dulaimi's controversial resignation ushered what is believed to be the twilight of the one-year-old merger between Mohammad al-Halboosi's Takaddom and Khamis al-Khanjar's Azm blocs.The eminent divorce is widely viewed as a warm up for the upcoming -early parliamentary or provincial- election that might need new allies or deals.

