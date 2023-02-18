Azerbaijan to open a consulate in Erbil and invites president Barani to visit Baku

2023/02/18 | 12:52 - Source: Shafaq News (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Kurdish President Nechirvan Barzani met with Ilham Aliyev, the President of Azerbaijan the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference in Germany.According to Barzani’s office, both sides expressed their willingness to develop bilateral relations between the Kurdistan Region and the Azerbaijan Republic, including trade and commerce partnerships and establishing official visits between the two sides.In this context, President Aliyev announced his country’s plans to open a consulate general in Erbil and invited President Nechirvan Barzani to visit Baku.Discussions also covered other issues of common interest, including regional stability and security.

