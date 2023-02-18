Meeting Barzani, EU's Borrel: Iraq's peace is essential to the European Union

2023/02/18 | 14:20 - Source: Shafaq News



(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ On the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, Kurdish President Nechirvan Barzani met with Josep Borrel, the Vice President of the European Commission and the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.According to Barzani's office, the meeting discussed Iraq's latest political and security developments, the relations between Erbil and Baghdad, the war on terror, the ties of Iraq and Kurdistan Region with the EU member states, and the opportunities to expand cooperation.Borrel emphasized the continued support of the European Union for Iraq and the Kurdistan Region in the fight against terrorism and in the process of building the state institutions and expressed support for the ongoing talks between Erbil and Baghdad aimed at resolving their differences.He stressed that Iraq's peace, stability, and welfare are essential to the European Union.President Barzani thanked the EU for its "political, humanitarian and military support to Iraq and Kurdistan," reiterating the Kurdistan Region's willingness to further expand relations with the EU countries in all areas, including security and economic partnerships.

