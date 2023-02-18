President Barzani meets a bipartisan delegation from the US congress

2023/02/18 | 23:04 - Source: Shafaq News



According to a readout issued by his bureau, President Barzani discussed with the US delegation headed by Senator Lindsay Graham the bilateral ties of the US with Iraq and the Kurdistan region, Baghdad's role in regional security and stability, and ISIS threats.



The meeting touched upon the political situation in Iraq, the Kurdistan region, Syria, and the Middle East.



