KRG delegation to arrive in Baghdad Sunday for talks with the federal government: official

2023/02/18 | 23:30 - Source: Shafaq News



Last week, a KRG delegation held a series of meetings with federal officials in Baghdad over the region's share of the 2023 budget, hydrocarbon law, and a spectrum of issues of mutual interest. (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ A delegation from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) will arrive in the Iraqi capital city, Baghdad, on Sunday to resume talks with the federal government.KRG's cabinet secretary, Omed Sabah, said in a statement that tomorrow's talks will address unresolved disputes between the federal and regional governments.Last week, a KRG delegation held a series of meetings with federal officials in Baghdad over the region's share of the 2023 budget, hydrocarbon law, and a spectrum of issues of mutual interest.

