President Ilham Aliyev: There is great potential for developing ties with Kurdistan Region of Iraq in economic and trade areas

2023/02/19 | 00:24 - Source: Iraq News

Baku, February 18, AZERTAC

There is great potential for developing ties with the Kurdistan Region of Iraq in economic and trade areas, said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he met with head of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq Nechirvan Barzani in Munich.

“It is possible to consider building direct contacts between business communities, as well as establishing various institutions in the format of a business council,” the head of state noted.

President Ilham Aliyev invited Nechirvan Barzani to visit Azerbaijan.

