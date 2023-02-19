Four Daesh militants killed in eastern Iraq airstrike

2023/02/19 | 01:58 - Source: Iraq News

A security source said one of the three killed is believed to be a local leader of the extremist group.



A total of four Daesh militants were killed in an airstrike in eastern Iraq and a raid in the west, the Iraqi military has said.

Acted on intelligence reports, the Iraqi fighter jets bombarded an Daesh hideout in the Himreen mountain range on Friday, killing three Daesh militants, said the media office of the Iraqi Joint Operations Command in a statement.

The statement gave no further details about the bombed Daesh hideout but said more information would be released later, Xinhua news agency reported.

A security source anonymously told the news agency that one of the three killed is believed to be a local leader of the extremist group.

Despite repeated military operations against the Daesh remnants, the extremist militants are still hiding in the Himreen mountain range, which extends three provinces, namely Diyala, Salahudin, and Kirkuk.

In Iraq's western province of Anbar, Iraqi soldiers killed a Daesh militant after surrounding him in a hideout in the city of Heet, some 160 km west of the Iraqi capital Baghdad, the spokesman of the commander-in-chief of Iraqi forces, Yahia Rasoul, said in a statement.

The security situation in Iraq has been improving since the defeat of the Daesh in 2017.



However, the IS militants have since melted into urban centers, deserts, and rugged areas, carrying out frequent guerilla attacks against security forces and civilians.

Indo-Asian News Service