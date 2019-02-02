Iraqi forces thwart missile launch targeting base housing US forces: spokesperson

2019/02/02 | 21:05
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
ERBIL, Kurdistan Region – Iraqi forces thwarted an apparent planned missile launch targeting al-Asad base, where US forces are stationed. Forces found and “were able to take control of three Grad type missiles,” Yahya Rasoul, spokesperson for the Joint Operations Command, announced Saturday evening. They were found in the hills of al-Dulab area, north of Ramadi, and were “aimed at Ain al-Asad base,” he stated. The missiles were connected to electronic timers. The forces “managed to stop the timer 15 minutes before the launch,” Rasoul said. US forces are stationed at al-Asad. President Donald Trump visited the location during his surprise Christmas trip.Rasoul did not give information on who is suspected to be behind the missile launch.The rockets were connected to electronic timers. Photo: Joint Operations Command
