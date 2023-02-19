Iraq's weekly crude exports exceed KSA's last week, EIA says

2023/02/19 | 09:48 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News/ Iraq, OPEC's second-largest exporter, had its exports to the United States, the world's second-largest importer, exceed Saudi Arabia's oil exports to the U.S.
last week.
Data obtained by Shafaq News Agency from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed that the United States imported 4.709 million bpd of crude from eight countries last week.
The US daily crude imports averaged 230 thousand bpd from Iraq during this period.
Canada remains the top boost of the U.S.
oil imports with 3.556 thousand bpd, followed by Mexico (960 thousand bpd), then Saudi Arabia 262 thousand bpd).
