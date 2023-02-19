KRI' elections will not be postponed anymore, minister says

2023/02/19 | 12:00 - Source: Shafaq News



Sadq said in a statement to reporters that the elections are a democratic process, and no party has the right to prevent holding them.



He added that the region will not postpone holding the legislative elections in the Kurdistan Region anymore, hoping that the election law will be amended soon.



"We need 620 million dollars to cover the monthly salaries of employees, while Baghdad ony sends 137 million dollars, while the USD exchange rate against the Iraq Dinar was still 1450 dinars" he indicated.



The Minister concluded, "Iraq's monthly financial revenues are not less than 8 billion dollars.



