Baghdad, Erbil to form a joint committee to write the hydrocarbons law

2023/02/19 | 17:08 - Source: Shafaq News (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ Iraq's new hydrocarbons law will be written by a joint committee between the federal and regional governments, the latter's media department said in a press release on Sunday.A delegation from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) convened a meeting with the federal oil ministry in Baghdad this morning, the press release said.The meeting, according to the press release, agreed to form a joint committee from both sides to prepare and write a new bill on oil and gas.The KRG delegation is scheduled to hold a series of meetings with government officials in Baghdad to resolve issues relevant to the budget, financial administration, and contested territories.

