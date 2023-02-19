Former PM's wife has taken the Pope's chair: local official

2023/02/19 | 23:18 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News/ The chair Pope Francis used during his visit to the ancient city of Urr in southern Iraq has been taken by former Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi's wife, the head of Dhi Qar's archeology and heritage department, Shamel al-Rumaidh, revealed on Sunday."Following the pope's visit to the ancient city of Urr, a team from the cabinet's secretariat transferred the chair to their private jet," he told Shafaq News Agency, "they informed us later that the chair will be taken by a Christian figure for personal use.
The figure was Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi's wife.""Despite the government's decision to put the chair in a museum, the Dhi Qar museum is yet to receive anything," he concluded.
On March 5, 2021, Pope Francis, leader of the Catholic Church, embarked on a historic four-day trip to Iraq, where he met with officials, religious leaders, and ordinary Iraqis of all faiths.
On March 6, Pope Francis visited Ur, a Sumerian city that dates back 6,000 years, which, according to the Judaic, Christian and Islamic traditions, is the birthplace of the patriarch Ibrahim or Abraham.
