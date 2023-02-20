Iraq, Saudi Arabia sign a comprehensive security deal.. first in four decades

2023/02/20 | 00:22 - Source: Shafaq News (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ Iraq and Saudi Arabia agreed to share sensitive intelligence and deepen security cooperation Sunday, signing a security pact for the first time since 1983.Interior Minister Abdul-Amir al-Shammari and Abdul-Aziz bin Saud signed the memorandum of understanding (MoU) in Riyadh today in the presence of a slew of high-profile government officers from both sides.Under the deal, the two countries seek to strengthen all forms of security cooperation, exchange views on security challenges, and pursue joint action to ensure the security of both nations.

