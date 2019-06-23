عربي | كوردى


Iran threaten Gulf states, US troops in the region

2019/06/23 | 16:10


Any

conflict in the Gulf region may spread uncontrollably and threaten the lives of

US troops, a senior Iranian military commander said on Sunday after U.S.

President Donald Trump said he would impose further sanctions on the Islamic

Republic.While flagging more

sanctions, Trump had also said on Saturday he wanted to make a deal to bolster

Iran's economy in an apparent move to defuse tensions following the shooting

down of an unmanned U.S. drone this week by the Islamic Republic.Trump has said he aborted a military strike to retaliate for Iran's

downing of the drone because it could have killed 150 people."Neither Iran nor any other hostile actor should mistake U.S.

prudence and discretion for weakness. No one has granted them a hunting license

in the Middle East," U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton said on

Sunday during a visit to Israel.Iran has said it would respond firmly to any threat against it and warned

on Sunday of the risks of a military confrontation."If a conflict breaks out in the region, no country would be able to

manage its scope and timing," Major General Gholamali Rashid said,

according to the semi-official news agency Fars."The American government must act responsibly to protect the lives of

American troops by avoiding misconduct in the region."Tensions in the region began to worsen significantly when Trump pulled out

of a 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and six powers and reimposed sanctions on

the country. The sanctions had been lifted under the pact in return for Tehran

curbing its nuclear program.Iran is feeling the effects of the sanctions, Bolton told reporters,

adding Iran would never be allowed nuclear weapons."Iran's continued pursuit of nuclear weapons, its threats to exceed

the limits set in the failed Iran nuclear deal in the coming days ... are not

signs of a nation seeking peace," Bolton said."Sanctions

are biting, and more added last night," he said. "Iran can never have

nuclear weapons - not against the U.S.A. and not against the world."U.S. ally Israel, which has itself long threatened strikes against Iran's

disputed nuclear program, signaled backing for Trump's stance."With all due respect to the fact that 150 Iranians were spared a

cruel fate, the real major thing is the American policy (which) absolutely

serves the interests of the world and of Israel in preventing Iran from getting

nuclear weaponry," Regional Cooperation Minister Tzachi Hanegbi told

Israel Radio.Nuclear Deadline Running OutTensions in the Gulf can only be addressed politically and priority should

be de-escalation and dialogue, a senior United Arab Emirates official said on

Sunday."Crisis long in the making requires collective attention; primarily

to de-escalate and to find political solutions through dialogue and

negotiations," Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash said in

a Twitter post.Iran may further scale back compliance with its nuclear deal in two weeks

unless European countries shield it from U.S. sanctions through a trade

mechanism, the head of Tehran's Strategic Council on Foreign Relations said."If Europeans don't take measures within the 60-day deadline

(announced by Iran in May), we will take new steps," the semi-official

news agency ISNA quoted Kamal Kharazi, a former foreign minister, as saying."It would be a positive steps if they put resources in (the planned

European trade mechanism) Instex and ...make trade possible," Kharazi

said. "We have to see in the next two week whether they only make promises

or they take practical steps."Kharazi was speaking after meeting Britain’s Middle East minister Andrew

Murrison, who visited Tehran for "frank and constructive" talks and

to call for urgent de-escalation in the region, according to the Foreign Office.Meanwhile, Iranian lawmakers chanted "Death to America" during a

parliament session on Sunday after a speaker accused the United States of being

the "real world terrorist"."America is the real terrorist in the world by spreading chaos in

countries, giving advanced weapons to terrorist groups, causing insecurity, and

still it says 'Come, let's negotiate'," the parliament's deputy speaker,

Masoud Pezeshkian, said at the start of a session broadcast live on state

radio."Death to America," chanted many lawmakers.The chants, often repeated since the 1979 Islamic revolution which toppled

the U.S.-backed Shah, came weeks after Trump said in a U.S. television

interview: "They (Iranians) haven't screamed 'death to America'

lately."



