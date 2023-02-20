Iraq Completes 15 Day UN ICAO Audit

2023/02/20 | 01:10 - Source: Iraq News

Photo: Julian Bechocha/Rudaw

Iraq will complete its 15-day audit by the UN’s International Civil Aviation Organization today (ICAO).

The UN-led process was launched in order to promote aviation security compliance and oversight capabilities in two major Iraqi airports, including the Erbil International Airport.



This was the first time that the Iraqi Civil Aviation Authority was involved in the procedures of the ICAO, which aims to support global aviation security via auditing processes and monitoring of aviation security strategies in Member States.



Other airports in Iraq are expected to be evaluated following this auditing process.

Aviation security in parts of Kurdistan under Iraqi control is key for the Iraqi government as Isis fighter continue to carry out attacks in the region.



To supplement security efforts, a senior Iraqi military delegation in Erbil to discuss intelligence coordination between Erbil and Baghdad amid continued attacks from ISIS fighters in the region.

The continued presence of terrorist groups in the region will continue to threaten Iraqi national security.



In order to better address the threats to air security and stability, Iraq will likely continue to comply with UN aviation security measures and coordinate joint operations between Iraqi and Kurdish forces.



Backed with UN resources, Iraq may be able to significantly reduce the incidence of terrorism in its airspace.