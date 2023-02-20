Iraqi Govt approves Protectionist Measures Against Imports

2023/02/20 | 05:18 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Iraq's Council of Ministers has approved a list of additional import taxes aimed at protecting domestic producers: Imposing an additional customs fee of 65% on "epoxies and modern dyes" imported into Iraq from all countries and manufacturers for four years without reducing it and monitoring the local market while applying the additional […]

