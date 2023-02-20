Oman considers Partnership in Iraq's Phosphate Industry

2023/02/20 | 05:18 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.
The Minister of Industry and Minerals, Prof.
Dr.
Eng.
Khaled Battal Al-Najm, met with a delegation from the Sultanate of Oman to discuss opportunities for cooperation in the fields of phosphate and fertilizer industries.
Iraq has a large stockpile of phosphates and is ready to partner with Oman to build a new […]
