US sanctions on Iran are biting: Bolton

US sanctions on Iran are biting: Bolton

2019/06/23 | 16:45



Iran is feeling



the effects of existing U.S. sanctions as President Donald Trump prepares to



impose more of them from Monday, his National Security Adviser John Bolton said



on Sunday during a visit to Israel.While



flagging further sanctions, Trump also said on Saturday he wanted to make a



deal to bolster Iran’s flagging economy, an apparent move to defuse tensions



following the shooting down of an unmanned U.S. drone by Iran.Tensions in the region began to worsen



significantly when Trump pulled out of a 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and six



powers and reimposed sanctions on the country. The sanctions had been lifted



under the pact in return for Tehran curbing its nuclear program.“Iran’s continued pursuit of nuclear weapons,



its threats to exceed the limits set in the failed Iran nuclear deal in the



coming days ... are not signs of a nation seeking peace,” Bolton told reporters



during a visit to Israel.“Sanctions are biting, and more added last



night,” he said. “Iran can never have nuclear weapons - not against the U.S.A.



and not against the world.”Iran may further scale back compliance with



its nuclear deal unless European countries shield it from U.S. sanctions



through a trade mechanism, the head of Tehran’s Strategic Council on Foreign



Relations was quoted as saying on Sunday.“If Europeans don’t take measures within the



60-day deadline (announced by Iran in May), we will take new steps,” the



semi-official news agency ISNA quoted Kamal Kharazi as saying.“It would be a positive steps if they put



resources in (the planned European trade mechanism) Instex and ...make trade



possible.”The Trump administration, with the support of



Israel and some Gulf Arab powers, has deemed the 2015 deal insufficient to deny



Iran the means of making nuclear weaponry in the long term.Iran denies seeking nuclear weapons, and has



been cool to U.S. suggestions of renewed negotiations.







