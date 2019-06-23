عربي | كوردى


US sanctions on Iran are biting: Bolton
2019/06/23 | 16:45
Iran is feeling

the effects of existing U.S. sanctions as President Donald Trump prepares to

impose more of them from Monday, his National Security Adviser John Bolton said

on Sunday during a visit to Israel.While

flagging further sanctions, Trump also said on Saturday he wanted to make a

deal to bolster Iran’s flagging economy, an apparent move to defuse tensions

following the shooting down of an unmanned U.S. drone by Iran.Tensions in the region began to worsen

significantly when Trump pulled out of a 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and six

powers and reimposed sanctions on the country. The sanctions had been lifted

under the pact in return for Tehran curbing its nuclear program.“Iran’s continued pursuit of nuclear weapons,

its threats to exceed the limits set in the failed Iran nuclear deal in the

coming days ... are not signs of a nation seeking peace,” Bolton told reporters

during a visit to Israel.“Sanctions are biting, and more added last

night,” he said. “Iran can never have nuclear weapons - not against the U.S.A.

and not against the world.”Iran may further scale back compliance with

its nuclear deal unless European countries shield it from U.S. sanctions

through a trade mechanism, the head of Tehran’s Strategic Council on Foreign

Relations was quoted as saying on Sunday.“If Europeans don’t take measures within the

60-day deadline (announced by Iran in May), we will take new steps,” the

semi-official news agency ISNA quoted Kamal Kharazi as saying.“It would be a positive steps if they put

resources in (the planned European trade mechanism) Instex and ...make trade

possible.”The Trump administration, with the support of

Israel and some Gulf Arab powers, has deemed the 2015 deal insufficient to deny

Iran the means of making nuclear weaponry in the long term.Iran denies seeking nuclear weapons, and has

been cool to U.S. suggestions of renewed negotiations.



