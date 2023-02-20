War remnants: at least 17 died due to explosive war remnants in two southern governorates

2023/02/20 | 22:58 - Source: Shafaq News



The source told Shafaq News Agency that Basra reported 21 injuries and 13 mortalities, while al-Muthanna registered three injuries and four mortalities.



The environmental activist, Ahmed Hamdan, said, "we need long years to purge al-Muthanna's desert from the war remnants." "The Basiya desert has seen dozens killed or injured over the past few years despite removing thousands of war remnants during the same period," he said, "experts believe that it would not be clean before 2028." (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ At least 17 died from explosive war remnants in southern Iraq in 2022, a source revealed on Monday.The source told Shafaq News Agency that Basra reported 21 injuries and 13 mortalities, while al-Muthanna registered three injuries and four mortalities.The environmental activist, Ahmed Hamdan, said, "we need long years to purge al-Muthanna's desert from the war remnants." "The Basiya desert has seen dozens killed or injured over the past few years despite removing thousands of war remnants during the same period," he said, "experts believe that it would not be clean before 2028."

