Kurdish forces arrest six foreign ISIS fighters in northern Syria

2019/02/02 | 21:40
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Abdul Hamid al-Muhabash, the co-chair of the Democratic Autonomous Administration (DAA) in northeastern Syria, said his administration had called on various countries to take back their citizens with connections to the Islamic State.
“The administration and the Syrian people demand of the states from which these ISIS fighters belong – more than 50 nationalities in all – to judge them according to their constitutions,” Muhabash told Kurdistan 24 on Thursday.
He underlined that these extremists “committed crimes against the Syrian people and killed them, including many civilians and children,” adding that over 8,000 SDF fighters were martyred.
According to Muhabash, it is not up to his administration to put Islamic State fighters on trial. Instead, he contended: “They should return to their countries.”
In a December press conference, the official said 2,622 foreign nationals, “including 584 women and 1,248 children from 46 nationalities,” were being held in camps and prisons under the DAA’s control.
That number is quickly growing as the Islamic State is almost completely defeated in its last remaining pocket in Deir al-Zor.
Editing by Karzan Sulaivany
