Babylon was chosen as the capital of Arab tourism for the year 2021

2019/06/23 | 18:05
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Cairo - INA
The city of Babylon was chosen Sunday as the capital of Arab tourism in 2021.
This came during the meeting (24) of the Executive Office of the Arab Ministers of Tourism in the Arab League, the correspondent of the Iraqi News Agency said from Cairo.
Cairo - INA
The city of Babylon was chosen Sunday as the capital of Arab tourism in 2021.
This came during the meeting (24) of the Executive Office of the Arab Ministers of Tourism in the Arab League, the correspondent of the Iraqi News Agency said from Cairo.