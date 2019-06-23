Home › INA › Babylon was chosen as the capital of Arab tourism for the year 2021

Babylon was chosen as the capital of Arab tourism for the year 2021

2019/06/23 | 18:05



Cairo - INA







The city of Babylon was chosen Sunday as the capital of Arab tourism in 2021.







This came during the meeting (24) of the Executive Office of the Arab Ministers of Tourism in the Arab League, the correspondent of the Iraqi News Agency said from Cairo.























