ISIL air defense commander detained in Baghdad

2023/02/21 | 02:18 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Iraqi sources have not provided more details about the name of the detained ISIL commander and his activities.

In recent days, ISIL elements have once again carried out terrorist operations in different parts of Iraq.

ISIL, which attacked Iraq on June 7, 2014, and managed to capture about 45% of the country's territory for a short period of time, was defeated in November 2017; However, since then, the remanent members of the terrorist group are still present and operating in Iraq and Syria and carry out terrorist activities from time to time.

Iraqi security forces keep searching, clearing, and chasing ISIL across the country to make sure that ISIL and its escaped elements do not re-emerge.

MP/5713543