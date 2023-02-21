2023/02/21 | 05:46 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Prime Minister Mr.Mohammed S.Al-Sudani, met on Friday with the British Foreign Minister, Mr.James Cleverly, on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.The meeting focused on bilateral relations and ways of developing them.They also discussed the regional and international developments, as well as discussing strengthening cooperation and partnership […]

read more Iraqi PM meets with UK Foreign Minister first appeared on Iraq Business News.