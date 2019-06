Integration a necessity for Syrian refugees in Turkey

2019/06/23 | 19:05

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Sinem CengizOn Thursday, we marked another World Refugee Day, which wasdedicated to raising awareness of the situation of refugees throughout theworld. A lot has been said and written about the desperate plight of those whohave been forced to flee their homes. As the UN says on its website: “Everyminute, 20 people leave everything behind to escape war, persecution orterror.” It seems we will continue to write this for many years to come.Turkey, located between the Middle East and Europe, hostsmore refugees than any other country in the world. As one of the firstcountries to establish a UN High Commissioner for Refugees regional office in1960, Turkey’s hosting of refugees is not new. However, the Syrian war andresultant arrival of millions of Syrian refugees has changed the dimension ofthe story. Indeed, of the 6 million-plus Syrians who have fled their countrysince April 2011, more than half are currently in Turkey.According to Turkey’s Interior Ministry migration managementdepartment, 415,000 Syrian babies have been born in Turkey since 2011, whileonly around 100,000 of the 3.6 million Syrians in Turkey are older than 60.Indeed, what to do with this large and continuously increasing number ofrefugees has become a major issue, occupying much of the political space inTurkey. The refugee flow has turned the warm welcome into grave concern, giventhe fact that less than 10 percent of the refugees live in the camps.Istanbul, where some 20 percent of the Syrian refugees inTurkey are thought to live, is going to experience another mayoral election onSunday. Both candidates have made clear their stance on this issue. In a TVdebate last Sunday, the opposition Republican People’s Party’s (CHP) candidateEkrem Imamoglu said he would establish a special unit to address the Syrianrefugee issue in Istanbul. “We will hold a refugee population census,especially among children,” he pledged. His counterpart from the ruling Justiceand Development Party (AKP), Binali Yildirim, said that the refugees wouldultimately return to Syria, adding that they would be sent to liberated areasby the Turkish army.Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu has also said thatTurkey has a lot of ground to cover on refugee adaptation. The CHP has alreadyoffered to establish an “immigration and integration commission” under the roofof the Turkish Parliament in order to create a road map for negotiating therefugee problem.Needless to say, the influx of Syrian refugees is animportant factor that has had and will continue to have an effect on votingbehavior in Turkey. Turks are highly divergent in their perceptions of Syrians.Today, there are a lot of complaints regarding the Syrians, ranging fromsecurity-related issues to their role in the labor market and educationalproblems. Prominent writer Gulse Birsel reflected on the polarized feelingstoward Syrian refugees in a recent article. She wrote: “My feelings about therefugees fly between compassion and anxiety, sympathy and anger. It’s mixed.While it is a source of pride to hear that Turkey is the largestrefugee-hosting country, the lack of planning and lack of integration programsfor our guests is concerning me that these refugees will be the biggest problemof our future.”Needless to say, the arrival of approximately 4 millionSyrian refugees has changed and is further changing Turkish society. It seemsto be having a long-term impact on at least one generation, with Turkey’sdemographics, politics and social landscape being shaped by that impact. Whilepoliticians vow and most Turks hope that all the Syrians will eventually returnto their country, that possibility seems very weak for now. While there aresome returning to the liberated areas of the war-torn country, substantialnumbers of Syrians want to remain, especially taking into account thebusinesses they have established in Turkey.However, the main issue is the long-term integration of therefugees into Turkish society, which is something that has recently beenacknowledged by Turkish politicians. Eventually, integration will become anecessity for social harmony, stability and peace. Therefore, it does notmatter who wins the Istanbul election, as both candidates have promised thatvarious integration methods should be pursued as early and thoroughly aspossible. Such decisions will determine whether the long-term effects of thepresence of Syrians in Turkey will be positive or not.